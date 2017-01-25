Be Fast to prevent a stroke

We know from the CDC that someone has a stroke in this country every 40 seconds.

That so-called "brain attack" can be fatal or debilitating, unless you get help at the first sign of symptoms, identified using the acronym BE FAST.

B means Balance which could be faltering.

E is for Eyes blurring.

F stands for Facial drooping.

A is for Arm weakness.

S is for Speech difficulty

and T means Time is of the essence.

Suzie Mitchell, Stroke Coordinator at Covenant Health System, says "Time is so important because for every minute that goes by, thousands of neurons, which are your brain cells, die with stroke. So it needs to be treated right away."

Suzie explains that early treatment can prevent any secondary strokes that might follow the main stroke, thereby minimizing the damage.

Also, she says the latest research shows women are suffering strokes more often than men, partly because of added risk factors related to hormones and pregnancy.

Another misconception - that strokes only happen to the elderly.

She says it's true that the incidence of a stroke increases with age, but it can and does strike at any age, even children and infants.

