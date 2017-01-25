Red Raiders come up short in Waco

After a stinging first loss at home to Oklahoma State, the Red Raiders came right back and gave #5 Baylor all they could handle in Waco Wednesday night before falling 65-61.

The Red Raiders were down just one at the half and hung with the highly-ranked Bears the entire game.

Tech beat Baylor in Waco last year when the Bears were ranked #22 and they almost did it again this season.

Aaron Ross had 14 points. Justin gray added 12 and Keenan Evans added 20.

Tech falls to 14-6 on the season and 3-5 in conference. The Red Raiders play in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge Saturday hosting LSU at 1 p.m. at the USA.

