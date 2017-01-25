I Beat Pete: Facing the Olton Fillies

When Gregg Ammons was coaching at Trinity Christian, his Lady Lions won three straight TAPPS State Basketball Titles and we would do a challenge after each season. Trinity beat me two out of three times.

Now Coach Ammons is in his first season at Olton. The Fillies have won 15 games this season and he invited me out for a similar challenge. Getting one minute, you had to make a free throw, a three-pointer and an NBA three-pointer. Each round whoever could complete it faster would get the point.

Check out the challenge and if you have a challenge for me, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: After a combined 14 years of I Beat Pete airing Wednesday night at 10, this was the last Wednesday airing. Starting Feb. 5, I Beat Pete will now be seen Sunday nights on Sports Xtra and on all of our KCBD Social Media outlets (KCBD Sports App, Twitter and Facebook).

Keep the challenges coming!

