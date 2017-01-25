1 seriously injured in Wednesday evening wreck - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

1 seriously injured in Wednesday evening wreck

Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

One person suffered serious injuries and another suffered moderate injuries in a crash Wednesday evening here in Lubbock.

Police say it happened just after 6 p.m. in the 2800 block of Avenue Q.

A Chevy pickup and a Pontiac were involved. Names have not been released as of Wednesday night.

