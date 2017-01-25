Winter's chill returns this week

Cold temperatures will dominate the overnight hours through Saturday morning with lows in the teens and low 20s.

Dry air will continue with some clouds but no rain or snow expected through early next week.

The winter-like temperatures will also affect afternoon highs as temps struggle to make it to 50 degrees on Thursday and will stay in the 40s on Friday. Another cold front will keep the cold air in place as it moves over the south plains Friday.

While wind speeds will increase some late Thursday and Friday, speeds should remain in the range of 15-25 mph until early next week. Wind direction will remain out of the north allowing the cold air to remain in place until late Saturday.

Some warmer temps will return to the region by Sunday afternoon and continue into next week.

