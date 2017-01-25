Lubbock dentist leaves message of hope with $450 tip for DC waitress

Word of a $450 tip left for a Washington, DC waitress has spread far beyond the restaurant walls since the receipt was posted to social media.

That generosity spread to the East Coast from the South Plains, when Lubbock dentist Jason White not only opened up his wallet, but his heart.

It all started when White attended the inauguration over the weekend, temporarily leaving the practice he has been in for more than ten years.

"You've got to get hands in people's mouths to make a living," he said.

During his career, White's office has grown to reflect his interests…with Donald Trump figurines and even a life-size cardboard cutout of him.

"I've been a Donald J. Trump supporter since the day he announced his run for office," White said.

While watching Donald Trump become president filled him with patriotism, it was not the most eye-opening part of his trip.

"At the woman's rally, it was just overwhelming for someone like me," he said, "where in West Texas we disagree, but we really do love each other."

White visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and it restored his sense of pride.

"No matter what's going on, that soldier is there to defend our freedoms," White said, "so we can disagree and so we can have conversations."

White went to grab a final bite to eat before heading back to Texas, and fate landed him at Busboys and Poets.

"We walked into one of the most cultural statement places I've ever been in," White said.

He immediately knew they did not fit among the regulars.

"This might not be the best place to be wearing what we call 'red hats' around," White said.

Even so, White said their waitress made them feel at home.

"We really chose to treat each other well," he said.

So White left her with a $450 tip, because Donald Trump is the 45th president. Along the side of the receipt, he wrote a note that read: "We may come from different cultures and may disagree in certain issues, but if everyone would share their smile and kindness like your beautiful smile, our country will come together as one people. Not race, not gender. Just America. God Bless."

"I wanted to make a statement to her that I care," White said.

He thought that was the end of it, once he boarded a plane home shortly after.

"I was just so thankful to get back to West Texas," he said.

What White did not expect was that Busboys and Poets would post it on their social media accounts.

"All of a sudden I saw my ugly signature," White said, "and I thought, 'That's my receipt.'"

With his words shared across the nation, and across the world, White hopes his message will last longer than the gesture.

"Agree to disagree sometimes," he said. "That's what it means to be a better America."

White hopes one day he can meet back up with this waitress so they can continue to listen to each other's viewpoints and accept their differences.

