United Supermarkets donates thousands in food, money to food bank

United Supermarkets is helping to feed hundreds of hungry families in Lubbock with donations to the South Plains Food Bank.

United dropped off 18,484 pounds of food and more than $22,100 donated by their customers to the food bank. The company has partnered with the food bank for 34 years now, and says they love working in a community that is willing to give back and work together.

"You know we're in the food business and it's important that when people are hungry we need to do what we can to try and feed them," said Joe Womble, regional vice president of the Lubbock district of United Supermarkets.

The Food Bank says these donations will help them feed people in our area over the next few months.

"If we didn't have the U Can Share food drive, and we didn't have partners like United, and we didn't have a community that gets together, we wouldn't be able to feed anyone this winter," said David Weaver, CEO of the South Plains Food Bank.

Weaver says now that they have all their donations, they're already working on planning next year's U Can Share drive.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.