Man sentenced to 14 years for aggravated assault against a public servant

A Lubbock man pleaded guilty to six counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

In May 2015, members of LPD Special Duty Unit went to the Hawthorne Suites, 4435 Marsha Sharp Freeway, to attempt to locate a violent wanted felon.

Officers located the suspect, 25-year-old Fabian Soto, driving a gold 2004 Ford Explorer on the south side of the Hawthorne Suites. They attempted to block Soto in the south parking lot using their vehicles.

Soto realized he was surrounded and put his vehicle in reverse, accelerated, and intentionally crashed his vehicle into the front end of a police vehicle.

The suspect then accelerated forward at a high rate of speed toward the officers in front of him, who by this time had exited their police vehicle.

The suspect's actions created a clear attempt to seriously injure or kill the officers in an attempt to escape.

The officers fired on the suspect and the suspect vehicle to protect themselves and prevent the escape of a known felon who had demonstrated a lack of concern for human life. The suspect was struck one time in the left arm and was transported to UMC where he was treated and released.

He has been in jail since May 2015.

This 14-year sentence is concurrent with his federal sentence of 14 years. He will have to serve seven years before he is eligible for parole.

