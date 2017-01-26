Food for Thought: 1/26

Health inspectors checked out the cleanliness of more than 50 Lubbock eateries this week. A half-dozen of those made our Food for Thought list.

Cici's Pizza at 2821 50th had 15 violations.

Cooked sausage was molded.

Sliced cucumbers and onions were not cold enough.

Clean utensils were stored in dirty containers. The dish washer was not sanitizing.

A large can was heavily dented.

An employee did not wash their hands before putting on gloves to handle a ready-to-eat pizza.

An open bag of meat for pizza did not have an expiration date.

The hand sink was dirty and had multiple, large food particles in it. Hand sinks are for hand washing only and must be kept clean to prevent cross contamination.

Multiple plates were chipped. Containers had sticker residue on them.

The sanitizer bucket was on the floor.

Bell peppers and cups were on the floor of the walk-in-cooler.

Scoop handles were touching food items.

The cabinets under the soda fountain were dirty.

An employee's cell phone was stored with utensils.

The ceiling was leaking into an "out of order" bathroom stall.

The inspector notes due to the number and nature of the violations management did not demonstrate food safety knowledge.

Most violations were corrected during the inspection.

Durango's at 5004 Frankford had 16 violations

Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler.

The dishwasher was not sanitizing.

The sanitizer in the 3-compartment sink was too strong. A spray chemical was not labeled.

The deflector in the ice machine was dirty.

An employee turned off the faucet with their bare hands after hand washing. This poses the risk of cross contamination.

Hand wash signs were missing throughout the facility.

Cut tomatoes and chile rellenos did not have a date mark.

There were no chemical test strips available.

Several items in the kitchen were dirty.

Several items in the kitchen were broken.

Employees' drinks not have lids, and there was employee clothing in the kitchen area.

Beef was being thawed on a prep surface.

A wet rag was on top of sealed single serve items.

A wet mop was stored in a bucket. It must be allowed to air dry.

No employee had a food handler card.

The inspector notes due to the number and nature of the violations management did not demonstrate food safety knowledge.

Most violations were corrected during the inspection.

Now to the good news.

Here's a look at this week's top performers:

Buffalo Wild Wings at 7638 82nd

Chicken Express at 6720 82nd

Edible Arrangements at 8215 University

Sonora Carniceria Panaderia at 2837 Clovis Rd

