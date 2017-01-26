Food for Thought Report: 1.26 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought Report: 1.26

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
 

No Violations
Buffalo Wild Wings (Bar) 7638 82nd -
Buffalo Wild Wings (Restaurant) 7638 82nd -
Centennial Elementary 1301 N. Utica -
Chicken Express 6720 82nd -
Chili's (Bar) 5805 Slide -
E-Z Food Mart 2024 34th -
Edible Arrangements 8215 University -
Frenship Heritage Middle School 6110 73rd -
Frenship Legacy 6424 Kemper -
Frenship Northridge 6302 11th -
Frenship Terra Vista 1111 Upland -
Hutchinson Middle School 3102 Cotton -
Lubbock Christian University (CHAP Express) 5601 W. 19th -
Lubbock High School 2004 19th -
Ramirez Elementary 702 Ave. T -
Roscoe Wilson Elementary 2807 25th -
Sonora Carniceria Panaderia 2837 Clovis Road -
Sportsman's Club 803 Ave. Q -
One Violation
Dunbar Elementary 2010 E. 28th 28
Campisi's Lubbock (Bar) 4414 82nd 14
Guadalupe Early Learning Center 101 Ave. K 10
Indiana Stop 7201 Indiana 45
Orlando's (Bar) 6951 Indiana 45
Skooner's Grill & Bar (Bar) 1617 University 35
Two or More Violations
Atkins Middle School 5401 Ave. U 18,42
Chili's (Restaurant) 5805 Slide 36,39
Hodge's Elementary 5001 Ave. P 28,45
Spanky's (Bar) 811 University 31,32
Take 10 5601 W. 19th 9,32
4th Street Sports Bar (Bar) 2918 4th 22,37,43
Five Guys Burgers & Fries 4410 19th 32,42,45
Gold Strip Coffee 2610 Salem 28,31,40
Smiley's Fish Chicken & More 1702 E. Broadway 9,21,22
Campisi's Lubbock (Restaurant) 4414 82nd 32,34,39,42
Casola's Chicken 1617 University 32,39,43,45
Sonora Carniceria Panaderia (Food Source) 2837 Clovis Road 10,32,34,39
Spanky's (Restaurant) 811 University 32,37,39,47
Orlando's Take Out 6951 Indiana 32,36,39,42,46
Orlando's (Restaurant) 6951 Indiana 28,32,37,39,42,45
Dairy Queen 8105 Indiana 32,34,37,42,45,46,47
Skooner's Grill & Bar (Kitchen) 1617 University 25,28,32,37,39,42,43,45
Thai Thai 5108 50th 1,3,9,18,22,28,31,32,39,45
Kentucky Fried Chicken/Long John Silver's 7601 82nd

2,11,18,29,31,32,34,35,

39,42,43,45,46
Cici's Pizza 2821 50th

1,7,10,11,14,21,28,31,32,

36,37,39,42,45,46
Durango's Restaurant 5004 Frankford

9,10,14,18,21,22,28,29,

32,35,38,39,40,42,45,47

3 Point Violations

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

Point     Violations

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided

1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations


*MFU - Mobile Food Unit

