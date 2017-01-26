Food for Thought Report: 1.26

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
|No Violations
|Buffalo Wild Wings (Bar)
|7638 82nd
|-
|Buffalo Wild Wings (Restaurant)
|7638 82nd
|-
|Centennial Elementary
|1301 N. Utica
|-
|Chicken Express
|6720 82nd
|-
|Chili's (Bar)
|5805 Slide
|-
|E-Z Food Mart
|2024 34th
|-
|Edible Arrangements
|8215 University
|-
|Frenship Heritage Middle School
|6110 73rd
|-
|Frenship Legacy
|6424 Kemper
|-
|Frenship Northridge
|6302 11th
|-
|Frenship Terra Vista
|1111 Upland
|-
|Hutchinson Middle School
|3102 Cotton
|-
|Lubbock Christian University (CHAP Express)
|5601 W. 19th
|-
|Lubbock High School
|2004 19th
|-
|Ramirez Elementary
|702 Ave. T
|-
|Roscoe Wilson Elementary
|2807 25th
|-
|Sonora Carniceria Panaderia
|2837 Clovis Road
|-
|Sportsman's Club
|803 Ave. Q
|-
One Violation
|Dunbar Elementary
|2010 E. 28th
|28
|Campisi's Lubbock (Bar)
|4414 82nd
|14
|Guadalupe Early Learning Center
|101 Ave. K
|10
|Indiana Stop
|7201 Indiana
|45
|Orlando's (Bar)
|6951 Indiana
|45
|Skooner's Grill & Bar (Bar)
|1617 University
|35
|Two or More Violations
|Atkins Middle School
|5401 Ave. U
|18,42
|Chili's (Restaurant)
|5805 Slide
|36,39
|Hodge's Elementary
|5001 Ave. P
|28,45
|Spanky's (Bar)
|811 University
|31,32
|Take 10
|5601 W. 19th
|9,32
|4th Street Sports Bar (Bar)
|2918 4th
|22,37,43
|Five Guys Burgers & Fries
|4410 19th
|32,42,45
|Gold Strip Coffee
|2610 Salem
|28,31,40
|Smiley's Fish Chicken & More
|1702 E. Broadway
|9,21,22
|Campisi's Lubbock (Restaurant)
|4414 82nd
|32,34,39,42
|Casola's Chicken
|1617 University
|32,39,43,45
|Sonora Carniceria Panaderia (Food Source)
|2837 Clovis Road
|10,32,34,39
|Spanky's (Restaurant)
|811 University
|32,37,39,47
|Orlando's Take Out
|6951 Indiana
|32,36,39,42,46
|Orlando's (Restaurant)
|6951 Indiana
|28,32,37,39,42,45
|Dairy Queen
|8105 Indiana
|32,34,37,42,45,46,47
|Skooner's Grill & Bar (Kitchen)
|1617 University
|25,28,32,37,39,42,43,45
|Thai Thai
|5108 50th
|1,3,9,18,22,28,31,32,39,45
|Kentucky Fried Chicken/Long John Silver's
|7601 82nd
|
2,11,18,29,31,32,34,35,
39,42,43,45,46
|Cici's Pizza
|2821 50th
|
1,7,10,11,14,21,28,31,32,
36,37,39,42,45,46
|Durango's Restaurant
|5004 Frankford
|
9,10,14,18,21,22,28,29,
32,35,38,39,40,42,45,47
|
3 Point Violations
|Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
|1
|Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
|2
|Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
|3
|Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
|4
|Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
|5
|Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
|6
|Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
|7
|Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
|8
|Food Received at Proper Temperature
|9
|Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
|10
|Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
|11
|Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
|12
|Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
|13
|Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
|14
|Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
|15
|No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
|16
|Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
|17
|Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
|18
|Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
|19
|Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
|20
|Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal
|
2 Point Violations
|Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
|21
|Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
|22
|Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
|23
|Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
|24
|Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
|25
|Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
|26
|Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
|27
|Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
|28
|Proper Date Marking and Disposition
|29
|Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
|30
|Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
|31
|Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
|32
|Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
|33
|Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided
|1 Point Violations
|Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
|34
|No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
|35
|Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
|36
|Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
|37
|Environmental Contamination
|38
|Approved Thawing Method
|39
|Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
|40
|Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
|41
|Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
|42
|Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
|43
|Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
|44
|Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
|45
|Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
|46
|Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
|47
|Other Violations
