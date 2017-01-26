LPD VIDEO: Lubbock police searching for theft suspects caught on camera

Lubbock police are searching for suspects in a vehicle theft case.

Police say a vehicle was stolen on Jan. 5 in the 5500 block of 48th Street.

Surveillance camera footage shows the suspects driving the vehicle into an alley and transferring items into a white Chevy pickup.

If you have any information about this case, police ask that you contact Crime Line at 741-1000.

