LISD board names athletic directors, approves school calendar

Provided by LISD

The Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees extended the contract of Superintendent Berhl Robertson, Jr. to 2020, named two assistant athletic directors and approved the 2017 – 18 school calendar, among other items of business at their meeting today. Jim Garfield and J. J. Johnson will fill vacancies created when Mike Meeks was promoted to Executive Director of Athletics in the fall and Jennifer Roland left the district for a position with a San Antonio school district during the summer.

J. J. Johnson's legendary softball program has made him well-known in athletic circles. With an overall record of 525-117-4, Johnson has taken his girls softball teams at Coronado High School to 18 district and bi-district championships, 13 area championships, 9 regional quarterfinal championships, two appearances at the regional tournament, and one state semifinal championship. His entire coaching career has been within Lubbock ISD, including Coronado and Estacado High Schools, Irons Middle School and Hutchinson Middle School. Coach Johnson will complete the year at Coronado High School where he teaches math and will lead the CHS softball team as they strive to make their 22nd consecutive appearance in post-season play. He has been named Coach of the Year twelve times.

Jim Garfield joins Lubbock ISD from Elgin ISD where he currently serves as head football coach and athletic director, a post he also held in Flour Bluff ISD. While head coach and campus athletic coordinator in Wichita Falls ISD, Garfield was twice named Red River Coach of the Year. He coached Wichita Falls Ryder to multiple post-season football playoffs and also won a state soccer championship as an assistant coach at Ryder. Garfield also brings experience at the collegiate level in his 31 years of coaching. He was the offensive line coach at Eastern New Mexico University and the defensive coordinator at Midwestern State University. He has a remarkable record of developing student athletes to their maximum potential, with numerous post-season playoff appearances. He has a proven track record of developing players to athletic success.

In other business, trustees approved a calendar for the 2017-18 school year. Stakeholder feedback from more than 2,500 respondents preferred the calendar adopted by the board by an almost 3:1 margin. The school year will begin on Monday, August 28, as prescribed by state law, and conclude on Friday, May 25, just prior to the Memorial Day holiday. The calendar includes a week-long holiday at Thanksgiving, with December classes concluding on December 22 and resuming on January 8. The 2017 – 18 calendar is posted at www.LubbockISD.org.

Trustees unanimously voted to extended the contract of Superintendent Berhl Robertson, Jr. until 2020. Board President Melissa Collier was authorized to execute the superintendent's contract on behalf of the board. The new contract will not go into effect until July 1, 2017.

The board voted 7-0 to sign onto a resolution supporting the repeal of the A-F Accountability Rating System for Texas Public Schools. The board discussed flaws in the accountability system and expressed a desire to drastically modify or scrap the system altogether.