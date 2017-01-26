Stolen trailer returned to First Baptist Church

LPD detectives have recovered a trailer stolen from First Baptist Church after receiving an anonymous tip.

They found it at 1100 Country Road 7355. The trailer was not damaged and has been returned to the church.

The truck was found at 1800 block of 18th Street after being reported stolen.

The white box trailer was stolen from the First Baptist Church at 2101 Broadway Avenue on Wednesday at approximately 6:25 p.m.

The church had recently purchased the trailer because they are going to the Valley to build a house for a family in need.

If you have any information about this, police ask that you contact Crime Line at 741-1000.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.