Stolen trailer returned to First Baptist Church

Trump touts success in first 100 days, attacks news media and accuses them of failing to tell the truth.
Thousands of people across the country are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in protest of his environmental policies.
Top Capitol Hill negotiators report progress on a massive $1 trillion-plus spending bill that would fund the day-to-day operations of virtually every federal agency through Oct. 1.
Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small East Texas city of Canton.
Residents in the South Korean village where a U.S. missile defense system is being installed have scuffled with police.
