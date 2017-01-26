UMC EMS named accredited center of excellence - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

UMC EMS named accredited center of excellence

UMC EMS
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The UMC EMS Dispatch Communications Center is now among only seven in the state to be an accredited center of excellence.

The International Academies of Emergency Dispatch honored UMC EMS with the highest certification possible for EMS communication centers.

It is only the seventh in Texas to earn the distinction.

