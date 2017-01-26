Wayland Baptist ready to play ball

Coming off having the winningest team in program history last year, the Wayland Baptist Baseball team opens the 2017 season Friday hosting the University of the Southwest in a doubleheader starting 2 p.m. Friday at Wilder Field in Plainview.

The two teams will then play two more Sundays in Hobbs, New Mexico.

The Pioneers were supposed to throw out the first pitch last week at Louisiana State-Shreveport, but the opening series was rained out.

Wayland Baptist went 45-17 last season and 16-8 in the Sooner Athletic Conference. They ended up one win away from a Conference Championship and two wins from the World Series so Coach Brad Bass said in a Wayland press release, with experience returning, they don’t need to tweak things too much.

"Hopefully we can take things we learned about us (last season) and apply them and get us to that next level. We don't have to win very many more games to be in a really cool place.”

Wayland Baptist is preseason ranked #20 as Bass begins his 22nd year leading the Pioneers. He has a 633-563-3 record at Wayland Baptist and is seven wins shy of 900 in his entire 31 year coaching career.

Bass is hopeful for a special season for his Pioneers.

"We didn't end up (last year) where we hoped we would, but we got close. We were able to overcome some things and finish very strong and compete at a national level. The closer we get and the more we compete at that level the more comfortable the guys will be when we get there again."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.