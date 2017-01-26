Red Raider baseball ranked No. 19 in Coaches Poll

The Red Raiders earned another preseason ranking as the USA Today Coaches Poll put them at No. 19.

They released their rankings on Thursday.

Texas Tech’s highest preseason ranking so far is 14th by D1 Baseball plus they’ve earned spot No. 25 in three other publications.

The Red Raiders are coming off a Big 12 Championship, going 47-20 and making the College World Series for the second time in three years.

Tech finished the season ranked 4th.

The Red Raiders return 17 letterwinners and open the season in Mississippi facing Mississippi State and Western Illinois.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.