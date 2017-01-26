Red Raider baseball ranked No. 19 in Coaches Poll - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Red Raider baseball ranked No. 19 in Coaches Poll

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KCBD Graphic) (Source: KCBD Graphic)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Red Raiders earned another preseason ranking as the USA Today Coaches Poll put them at No. 19.

They released their rankings on Thursday.

Texas Tech’s highest preseason ranking so far is 14th by D1 Baseball plus they’ve earned spot No. 25 in three other publications.

The Red Raiders are coming off a Big 12 Championship, going 47-20 and making the College World Series for the second time in three years.

Tech finished the season ranked 4th.

The Red Raiders return 17 letterwinners and open the season in Mississippi facing Mississippi State and Western Illinois.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Last pick of draft far from irrelevant: Kelly goes to Denver

    Last pick of draft far from irrelevant: Kelly goes to Denver

    Saturday, April 29 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-04-30 03:40:19 GMT
    Saturday, April 29 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-04-30 03:40:19 GMT
    The City of Brotherly Love turned a boring event into an entertaining show.
    The City of Brotherly Love turned a boring event into an entertaining show.

  • Davis, Pipkins sign as free agents

    Davis, Pipkins sign as free agents

    Saturday, April 29 2017 11:18 PM EDT2017-04-30 03:18:09 GMT
    (Source: KCBD)(Source: KCBD)

    Texas Tech seniors Reginald Davis III and Ondre Pipkins signed NFL free agent deals Saturday night as Pipkins agreed to terms with the Washington Redskins while Davis is heading to the Atlanta Falcons. 

    Texas Tech seniors Reginald Davis III and Ondre Pipkins signed NFL free agent deals Saturday night as Pipkins agreed to terms with the Washington Redskins while Davis is heading to the Atlanta Falcons. 

  • Tech's Women's Tennis headed to championship

    Tech's Women's Tennis headed to championship

    Saturday, April 29 2017 10:57 PM EDT2017-04-30 02:57:32 GMT

    It came down to the final two courts of the match, but the No. 7 Texas Tech Women's Tennis team claimed a 4-2 victory over No. 24 Texas to advance to the Big 12 Championship match for the second straight year.

    It came down to the final two courts of the match, but the No. 7 Texas Tech Women's Tennis team claimed a 4-2 victory over No. 24 Texas to advance to the Big 12 Championship match for the second straight year.

    •   
Powered by Frankly