LCU Softball picked 2nd in Conference

LCU Softball picked 2nd in Conference

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
(Source: Lubbock Christian University)
LUBBOCK, TX

LCU has been picked second, just 7 points behind St. Mary's, in the Heartland Conference Preseason Softball Poll.

The Lady Chaps won the Heartland Conference Tournament Championship last year and made the South Central Regional.

The preseason poll looks like this: St. Mary's, LCU, Oklahoma Christian, St. Edwards, Texas A&M International, Newman, Rogers State and Oklahoma Panhandle State.

LCU will open the softball season hosting the Lady Chap Invitational at Plains Capital Park, at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

