Lubbock music venues say proposed noise ordinance could shut them down

Lubbock music venues say proposed noise ordinance could shut them down

LUBBOCK, TX -

The Lubbock City Council was set to discuss a noise ordinance on Thursday, but just moments into the meeting, Councilwoman Shelia Patterson Harris asked the council to postpone the proposal until a later date.

Some business owners are not happy with the changes Harris is proposing.

"It could shut us down if they decide to enforce it," says Derek Hunter, co-owner of The Blue Light.

"Most of the businesses up and down the depot, we work on a very limited property line," he says. "Some of the businesses, as soon as you walk the front door, you're stepping onto public property."

The changes Councilwoman Shelia Patterson Harris is recommending would affect virtually everyone.

Her proposal states any noise exceeding 70 decibels between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. Sunday through Thursday would be a violation. While on Friday and Saturdays, noise cannot exceed 80 decibels between midnight and 8 a.m.

The only exceptions are schools, any property owned by the city, a sport shooting range, and the amphitheater in Mackenzie Park.

"It could potentially shut it down, as well as, many other venues, even if they don't have live music," Hunter says. "Just having music period that goes out, past your property line."

If Harris' proposal passes, Hunter says they could eventually close their doors for good.

"This conversation, right here, is louder than 70 decibels," he says. "So, if we were having this conversation on our front patio at 10:30 on a Thursday night, we would be violating this ordinance."

He says he wishes business owners were included in any discussion before an item like this is placed on the council agenda.

"I'm sure there may be a need for different type of ordinances, but we need to be talked to, as well," he says.

Councilwoman Harris has moved the agenda item to Feb. 23.

We'll be sure to keep you updated on any new developments.

