Sewer extension work to close portion of 66th Street

Provided by City of Lubbock

Beginning Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 8 a.m., Utility Contractors of America will continue construction of a Sanitary Sewer Main Extension on 66th Street.

66th Street west of Oak Ridge Avenue and east of Quincy Avenue will be closed to thru traffic, and limited to local traffic only until 5:00 p.m.

This phase of the project will restrict access for traffic on 66th street between Oakridge Avenue and Quincy Avenue. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction if possible and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction.