Sewer extension work to close portion of 66th Street - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Sewer extension work to close portion of 66th Street

Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic

Provided by City of Lubbock

Beginning Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 8 a.m., Utility Contractors of America will continue construction of a Sanitary Sewer Main Extension on 66th Street.

66th Street west of Oak Ridge Avenue and east of Quincy Avenue will be closed to thru traffic, and limited to local traffic only until 5:00 p.m.

This phase of the project will restrict access for traffic on 66th street between Oakridge Avenue and Quincy Avenue. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction if possible and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Trump says China pressuring North Korea on missile, nukes

    Trump says China pressuring North Korea on missile, nukes

    Sunday, April 30 2017 3:30 AM EDT2017-04-30 07:30:50 GMT
    Sunday, April 30 2017 3:30 AM EDT2017-04-30 07:30:50 GMT

    A North Korean mid-range ballistic missile test-fire apparently failed Saturday, South Korea and the United States said, the third such flop just this month but a clear message of defiance as a U.S. supercarrier conducts tests in nearby waters.

    A North Korean mid-range ballistic missile test-fire apparently failed Saturday, South Korea and the United States said, the third such flop just this month but a clear message of defiance as a U.S. supercarrier conducts tests in nearby waters.

  • LA peace parades mark 25th anniversary of Rodney King riots

    LA peace parades mark 25th anniversary of Rodney King riots

    Sunday, April 30 2017 3:30 AM EDT2017-04-30 07:30:20 GMT
    Sunday, April 30 2017 3:30 AM EDT2017-04-30 07:30:20 GMT

    The 25th anniversary of the Los Angeles riots is being commemorated with peaceful marches and calls for a better future.

    The 25th anniversary of the Los Angeles riots is being commemorated with peaceful marches and calls for a better future.

  • Absent glitter and Trump, journalists honor press freedom

    Absent glitter and Trump, journalists honor press freedom

    Sunday, April 30 2017 3:30 AM EDT2017-04-30 07:30:02 GMT
    Sunday, April 30 2017 3:30 AM EDT2017-04-30 07:30:02 GMT

    The annual dinner of the White House Correspondents' Association is taking place Saturday night without its traditional star.

    The annual dinner of the White House Correspondents' Association is taking place Saturday night without its traditional star.

    •   
Powered by Frankly