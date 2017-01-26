National College Baseball Hall of Fame hosts First Pitch Luncheon

Texas Tech seniors Reginald Davis III and Ondre Pipkins signed NFL free agent deals Saturday night as Pipkins agreed to terms with the Washington Redskins while Davis is heading to the Atlanta Falcons.
It came down to the final two courts of the match, but the No. 7 Texas Tech Women's Tennis team claimed a 4-2 victory over No. 24 Texas to advance to the Big 12 Championship match for the second straight year.
Texas Tech baseball’s Saturday contest against TCU has been postponed due to rain and will resume Sunday, April 30, at 11 a.m., with the series finale set to follow.
Four rounds of the NFL draft left and plenty of talented players to go around.
