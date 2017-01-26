National College Baseball Hall of Fame hosts First Pitch Luncheo - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

National College Baseball Hall of Fame hosts First Pitch Luncheon

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Texas Rangers 2017 Winter Caravan stopped in West Texas for the National College Baseball Hall of Fame's First Pitch Luncheon on Thursday.

Rangers pitcher A.J. Griffin, and FOX Sports Southwest broadcasters Emily Jones and Mark McLemore greeted fans and signed autographs before the luncheon.

Texas Tech Head Baseball Coach Tim Tadlock and LCU Head Baseball Coach Nathan Blackwood talked about their upcoming seasons.

The Red Raiders have 27 games at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park this season. Tech opens the 2017 campaign on the road with a pair of two-game series against Mississippi State and Western Illinois beginning Feb. 17 in Starkville, Mississippi.

LCU opens the season on the road in Grand Prairie against East Central University on Feb. 2.

