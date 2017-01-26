UPDATE: Toddler in Amber Alert found safe

UPDATE: Police have located 2-year-old Mark Leeson safe and sound.

According to police, the toddler was found sometime before 2:00 am Friday morning. Police issued an Amber Alert for Leeson after they say he was abducted on Thursday night.

Here is our previous story:

Police in La Marque, TX have issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Mark Leeson.

Police are looking for Hailey Richter and Zikeyas McCullum in connection with his abduction. The suspects are driving a 1998 Black Jeep Grand Cherokee with TX License Plate FTM1941.

The child was last seen wearing a black shirt with a dump truck on it and blue jeans.

Hailey Richter is described as an 18-year-old white female with brown eyes and brown hair, 5'9, 190 pounds.

Zikeyas McCullum is described as a 21-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes, 5'2, 134 pounds.

The suspects were last heard from in La Marque, TX, in the Galveston County area of South Texas.

If you have information, please contact La Marque Police Department, (409) 938-9269.

