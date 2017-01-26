E.C. and Tim Leslie win 2017 Kal Segrist Award

E.C Leslie and Tim Leslie were presented the 2017 Kal Segrist Lifetime Achievement Award at the First Pitch luncheon Thursday.

The Award is given out to recognize people who have dedicated their time to better youth baseball in Lubbock. It's named after Kale Segrist, the former Texas Tech Head Baseball Coach.

At the age of 19, E.C. Leslie signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates and played on their minor league team for two years. In 1952 he left baseball and fought in the Korean War in the U.S. Army. He returned to baseball in 1954 and played for two more years in the minor leagues. It was during his time with the Lubbock Hubbers that Leslie decided to make Lubbock his home.

Leslie began his association with youth baseball and academics in Lubbock as a baseball coach and history teacher at Lubbock High School. In 1960 he became a counselor at Lubbock High and would later serve as the school's vice principal and principal. After serving as principal for four years, Leslie became director of senior highs for Lubbock Independent School District (LISD). A year later he became assistant superintendent for LISD, eventually finishing his career as superintendent. Leslie retired in 1989 after serving Lubbock students for more than 30 years.

Tim Leslie was born and raised in Lubbock, Texas to parents E.C. and Johnnie Leslie. He grew up playing in the Southwest Little League. Leslie attended Monterey High School, where he played baseball on the 1974 State Championship Team. He went to Lubbock Christian College and played baseball for four years. He played on two College World Series teams, and was recognized as a two-time 1st Team All-American. He went on to Baylor College of Dentistry in Dallas, where he met his wife, Susan. In 1990 he was inducted into the NAIA Baseball Hall of Fame.

Leslie has coached youth baseball for more than 20 years. The majority of his time coaching was for the Southwest Little League, where he served on the board, and Lubbock Select Baseball Team, where he served as president. From 2007-2008 he took on the dual role of dentist and head baseball coach at Lubbock Christian High School (LCHS). In 2007, Leslie led LCHS to the TAPPS 4-A State Championship.

Congrats to E.C. and Tim on winning the 2017 Kal Segrist Award.

