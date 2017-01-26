Flying Queens keep on winning

The 19th-ranked Wayland Baptist Flying Queens won their 12th straight game Thursday night as they rolled over St. Gregory's 104-62 in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Flying Queens Coach Alesha Robertson-Ellis talked about keeping things going on the road during her appearance on Sports Xtra Sunday and Thursday night, her team did just that.

Jade Jones led the way with 17 points as the Flying Queens moved to 17-2 overall and are 8-1 in the Sooner Athletic Conference.

Wayland closes out the first half of Conference play visiting USAO 1 p.m. Saturday.

