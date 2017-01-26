Flying Queens keep on winning - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Flying Queens keep on winning

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Flying Queens Coach Alesha Robertson-Ellis (Right) (Source: KCBD Photo) Flying Queens Coach Alesha Robertson-Ellis (Right) (Source: KCBD Photo)
SHAWNEE, OK (KCBD) -

The 19th-ranked Wayland Baptist Flying Queens won their 12th straight game Thursday night as they rolled over St. Gregory's 104-62 in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Flying Queens Coach Alesha Robertson-Ellis talked about keeping things going on the road during her appearance on Sports Xtra Sunday and Thursday night, her team did just that.

Jade Jones led the way with 17 points as the Flying Queens moved to 17-2 overall and are 8-1 in the Sooner Athletic Conference.

Wayland closes out the first half of Conference play visiting USAO 1 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Last pick of draft far from irrelevant: Kelly goes to Denver

    Last pick of draft far from irrelevant: Kelly goes to Denver

    Sunday, April 30 2017 2:32 AM EDT2017-04-30 06:32:20 GMT
    Sunday, April 30 2017 2:32 AM EDT2017-04-30 06:32:20 GMT
    The City of Brotherly Love turned a boring event into an entertaining show.
    The City of Brotherly Love turned a boring event into an entertaining show.

  • Davis, Pipkins sign as free agents

    Davis, Pipkins sign as free agents

    Saturday, April 29 2017 11:18 PM EDT2017-04-30 03:18:09 GMT
    (Source: KCBD)(Source: KCBD)

    Texas Tech seniors Reginald Davis III and Ondre Pipkins signed NFL free agent deals Saturday night as Pipkins agreed to terms with the Washington Redskins while Davis is heading to the Atlanta Falcons. 

    Texas Tech seniors Reginald Davis III and Ondre Pipkins signed NFL free agent deals Saturday night as Pipkins agreed to terms with the Washington Redskins while Davis is heading to the Atlanta Falcons. 

  • Tech's Women's Tennis headed to championship

    Tech's Women's Tennis headed to championship

    Saturday, April 29 2017 10:57 PM EDT2017-04-30 02:57:32 GMT

    It came down to the final two courts of the match, but the No. 7 Texas Tech Women's Tennis team claimed a 4-2 victory over No. 24 Texas to advance to the Big 12 Championship match for the second straight year.

    It came down to the final two courts of the match, but the No. 7 Texas Tech Women's Tennis team claimed a 4-2 victory over No. 24 Texas to advance to the Big 12 Championship match for the second straight year.

    •   
Powered by Frankly