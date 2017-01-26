Brownfield man killed in Thursday night house fire - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Brownfield man killed in Thursday night house fire

Source: Brian Brisendine, Brownfield News Source: Brian Brisendine, Brownfield News
BROWNFIELD, TX (KCBD) -

A Brownfield man has been killed in a Thursday night house fire.

According to Brownfield Fire Chief Dennis Rowe, 30-year-old Jessie Raymond Russell was killed in a fire that started around 7:30 p.m. on South 6th Street.

When firefighters arrived they saw heavy smoke coming from the house. A neighbor alerted them someone may be inside the house. When firefighters went in, they found Russell.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire within 10 minutes of their arrival.

The State Fire Marshal's Office was called to the scene and the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Trump says China pressuring North Korea on missile, nukes

    Trump says China pressuring North Korea on missile, nukes

    Sunday, April 30 2017 7:00 AM EDT2017-04-30 11:00:26 GMT
    Sunday, April 30 2017 7:00 AM EDT2017-04-30 11:00:26 GMT

    A North Korean mid-range ballistic missile test-fire apparently failed Saturday, South Korea and the United States said, the third such flop just this month but a clear message of defiance as a U.S. supercarrier conducts tests in nearby waters.

    A North Korean mid-range ballistic missile test-fire apparently failed Saturday, South Korea and the United States said, the third such flop just this month but a clear message of defiance as a U.S. supercarrier conducts tests in nearby waters.

  • Absent glitter and Trump, journalists honor press freedom

    Absent glitter and Trump, journalists honor press freedom

    Sunday, April 30 2017 6:59 AM EDT2017-04-30 10:59:47 GMT
    Sunday, April 30 2017 6:59 AM EDT2017-04-30 10:59:47 GMT

    The annual dinner of the White House Correspondents' Association is taking place Saturday night without its traditional star.

    The annual dinner of the White House Correspondents' Association is taking place Saturday night without its traditional star.

  • At 100 days in, Trump seems both outsider and insider

    At 100 days in, Trump seems both outsider and insider

    Sunday, April 30 2017 6:59 AM EDT2017-04-30 10:59:39 GMT
    Sunday, April 30 2017 6:59 AM EDT2017-04-30 10:59:39 GMT
    Trump touts success in first 100 days, attacks news media and accuses them of failing to tell the truth.
    Trump touts success in first 100 days, attacks news media and accuses them of failing to tell the truth.
    •   
Powered by Frankly