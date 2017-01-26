Brownfield man killed in Thursday night house fire

A Brownfield man has been killed in a Thursday night house fire.

According to Brownfield Fire Chief Dennis Rowe, 30-year-old Jessie Raymond Russell was killed in a fire that started around 7:30 p.m. on South 6th Street.

When firefighters arrived they saw heavy smoke coming from the house. A neighbor alerted them someone may be inside the house. When firefighters went in, they found Russell.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire within 10 minutes of their arrival.

The State Fire Marshal's Office was called to the scene and the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.