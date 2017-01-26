Big chill starts Friday morning - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Big chill starts Friday morning

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
Source: KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

It's going to be a cold Friday on the South Plains.

Northerly winds at 10-15 mph, mostly cloudy skies and another surge of cold air means you'll need the coat, gloves and something to cover your head.

Daytime highs will range from the upper 30s in the northwest areas to the low 40s around Lubbock, Levelland and Tahoka, to the mid-40s in the southern south plains.

While the wind speeds will not be strong they will add to the chill under a blanket of clouds during the day. Those clouds will decrease beginning Friday night leaving clear skies by Saturday morning. That in turn will lead to very cold temps Saturday morning with teens scattered across the south plains, including Lubbock.

Saturday afternoon will finally show a slow warming trend with sunshine and highs returning to 50-55 degrees.Winds will be higher on Saturday at 15-25 mph from the northwest.

