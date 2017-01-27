Police: 'Armed and dangerous' gang member in critical condition after officer-involved shooting

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say 31-year-old Paul Anthony Valderas is in critical but stable condition after being shot by LPD Narcotics Officers serving an arrest warrant on Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Grinnell, off of Indiana.

LPD Chief Greg Stevens held a news conference about the shooting on Friday afternoon.

Stevens said officers were there to serve a parole violation warrant known as a "blue warrant" and take Valderas into custody. Valderas was on parole for possession of methamphetamine. Valderas is a known felon, flagged "armed and dangerous."

Valderas has a history of narcotics-related offenses including possession of marijuana and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Police had been investigating Valderas for approximately five weeks.

The arrest warrant states that Valderas was driving a vehicle in the 5700 block of Quaker Ave on Jan. 8, 2017 and crashed into a signal light pole. Police learned four days later that two ounces of meth and a gun were found in the same vehicle at Lubbock Wrecker Service. Employees at the Lubbock Wrecker Service told police several people called about the vehicle and asked the employees to tell other people who called that the vehicle wasn't at their facility. The next day, a K9 Officer found 57.70 grams of a white crystal-like substance, a digital scale and a cell phone inside the vehicle.

According to the police report for the shooting, Valderas is a member of a violent criminal street gang, is known to carry a firearm at all times and had a felony parole violation warrant out for his arrest.

Officers spotted Valderas at Stripes at Clovis Road and Indiana and began planning how to approach him in a way that would minimize risk to the public.

Stevens said Valderas was known to be "never without a firearm" and could even have had access to an assault rifle.

Narcotics Officers went in with a SWAT team on standby along with Fire Rescue Paramedics and negotiators.

Police followed Valderas to a North Lubbock home on Grinnell. Valderas exited the home and was talking to some people in a vehicle outside when police approached wearing tactical gear that identified them as police.

They shouted "Police!" and began giving commands. Valderas drew a firearm under his shirt from his waistband.

Stevens said, "One of the officers who was attempting to take him into custody clearly had no alternative but to shoot Mr. Valderas."

Stevens said they believe the officer fired five rounds, three of which struck Valderas in the upper torso area. He immediately went down.

That officer, along with the other two that were approaching "immediately began to give care" and administer first aid.

SWAT team and paramedics arrived at the scene before EMS. Stevens said a quick response from this team may have saved Valderas' life.

SWAT team members then cleared the two houses in the area in a "protective sweep." They found several people. Three of them were taken into custody on unrelated warrants.

Stevens said the gun Valderas pulled during the incident had been stolen in a vehicle burglary back on September 26, 2016.

Per normal protocol for this type of situation, the Lubbock Police Officer who fired his weapon will be placed on paid administrative leave.

LPD says they are in the early stages of this investigation. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

