Two arrested after police chase in Seminole

Deputies with the Gaines County Sheriff's Office were called to a possible intoxicated driver leaving Seagraves on Thursday just after 9 p.m.

Deputies found the vehicle and when they tried to pull it over, a chase began.

The chase headed towards Seminole on Highway 214.

Seminole PD officers had set up stop sticks outside the city limits and the suspect vehicle did strike the stop sticks which slowed the suspect down before coming into the city limits.

Seminole PD took over the pursuit as the vehicle would not stop as it went through several residential neighborhoods. Seminole PD officers were able to stop the vehicle in the area of SW 10 Street and D Avenue.

The driver then tried to run off and was taken into custody approximately a half a block from where they were able to stop the vehicle. There was minor property damage noted during the chase as well as damage to two police vehicles. A passenger was also taken into custody.

The driver was identified as 18-year-old Cody Soto from Seminole, the passenger was identified as 20-year-old Jordan Alan Ruiz from Seagraves.

Soto has been charged with evading in a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated and criminal mischief. Ruiz has been charged with public intoxication.

