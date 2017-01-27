Watch Live: President Trump, UK Prime Minister Hold News Confere - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Watch Live: President Trump, UK Prime Minister Hold News Conference

(Source: NBC) (Source: NBC)

NBC News Special Report: President Trump holds a joint press conference from the White House with United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May.

If you're on a mobile device, click here to watch.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly