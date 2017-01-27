Watch Live: President Trump, UK Prime Minister Hold News Conference

Trump touts success in first 100 days, attacks news media and accuses them of failing to tell the truth.
Thousands of people across the country are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in protest of his environmental policies.
Residents in the South Korean village where a U.S. missile defense system is being installed have scuffled with police.
Texas Department of Public Safety authorities say two people are dead after a head-on crash involving a pickup truck and a chartered bus carrying high school coaches and athletes returning to El Paso from a regional track meet in Lubbock.
The annual dinner of the White House Correspondents' Association is taking place Saturday night without its traditional star.
