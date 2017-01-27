Texas Tech to face North Texas in football future

Texas Tech has announced a home and home football series with North Texas.

The Red Raiders will host the Mean Green on September 14, 2024. Tech will then travel to Denton to play North Texas on September 11, 2027.

The last time these two teams met was in 2001 where Tech rolled to a 42-14 win.

Overall, the all-time series with North Texas is tied 4-4.

