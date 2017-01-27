Red Raiders in unfamiliar territory as they host LSU in SEC/Big 12 challenge

The Red Raiders are trying to regroup after losing two games in a row, which is something they have not done all season until No. 5 Baylor handed them their second loss on Wednesday.

Tech (14-6, 3-5 in Big 12) gets a breather from conference play as they host LSU on Saturday for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

LSU (9-10, 1-7 in SEC) is struggling while Head Coach Johnny Jones is on the hot seat.

Coach Chris Beard is looking forward to the game and has a lot of respect for the Tigers who are hungry for a win.

"I think the SEC/Big 12 Challenge is great for basketball," said Coach Beard. "And anything that promotes college basketball I'm all for. And I know with the ACC and Big 10 do it earlier in the year and it's a great day for basketball. and I'm looking forward to this. It's also kind of an unique thing where just for a small period of time we can kind of route for the other teams in the Big 12 and I know there's some comradery between the coaches and I've gotten a couple of text today from other guys saying you know good luck and that means a lot because we just banged heads and it's so intense during the race so it's kind of a unique opportunity to kind of cheer for our league on one select Saturday."

