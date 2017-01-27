Travel-associated Zika Virus infection found in the City of Lubbock

"The Zika Virus-A Healthwise Special with Karin McCay" airs Saturday, July 30, 2016 at 7 p.m. This program will include an in-depth look at the latest on research, prevention, and the local impact of zika here in West Texas.
Rico Aviation confirmed the loss of three crew members in a small plane crash near Interstate 40.
Trump touts success in first 100 days, attacks news media and accuses them of failing to tell the truth.
Thousands of people across the country are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in protest of his environmental policies.
Top Capitol Hill negotiators report progress on a massive $1 trillion-plus spending bill that would fund the day-to-day operations of virtually every federal agency through Oct. 1.
Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small East Texas city of Canton.
