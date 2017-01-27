Travel-associated Zika Virus infection found in the City of Lubbock

Information provided by the City of Lubbock

The City of Lubbock Health Department (COLHD) has confirmed the Zika virus in a resident who recently returned from travel outside of the United States. The individual developed symptoms that are often associated with the Zika virus, which include: fever, rash and joint pain.

This is a travel-associated case and there is no increased risk of Zika to area residents.

The COLHD urges everyone to continue to protect themselves from mosquito bites when visiting areas where mosquito activity continues throughout the winter months. This is especially important when traveling to areas with active Zika transmission such as Central and South America, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Pregnant women should not travel to areas with Zika virus transmission. Personal precautions to avoid mosquito bites include:

Wear an EPA registered insect repellant

Cover up with long-sleeved shirts and long pants

Keep mosquitoes out of living areas by using air conditioning or intact window screens

Limit outdoor activities during peak mosquito times.

This is the first Zika case within the City of Lubbock. A case in Lubbock County, outside the city limits, was reported in 2016. It is anticipated that additional individuals who travel to areas with active Zika transmission will be identified. Individuals returning from Zika-affected areas that feel sick upon return should see their health care provider and report that they have traveled.

Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that can cause fever, rash, muscle and joint aches, and red eyes (conjunctivitis). Symptoms are usually mild, and most people exposed to Zika virus won’t develop any symptoms at all. Zika has also been linked to a birth defect called microcephaly and other poor pregnancy outcomes in babies of mothers who were infected with the virus while pregnant.