Tech baseball returns to the diamond for first practice

The Texas Tech baseball team hit the diamond running for their first practice of the 2017 baseball season.

Friday marked the team's first organized practice of the year, just three weeks before the start of the 2017 baseball season.

The team spoke to the local media before practice.

They spoke about how the offseason went, they all said that they had one thing in mind - the post season.

"Freshman year we had a lot of guys, that weren't big work out guys. But this year, everyone was biting at the bit to get into the weight room. To run, to do anything extra that they can do to get better. It has built a fire in us, and we are ready to get cracking at it," sophomore pitcher Davis Martin said.

"You think about it every day, to put the guys in the position to compete in the post season. Put them in a position to get in a regional, and maybe host a regional. From there, be a national seed. But if you can put them in a position to do that, by your schedule, that's all you can ask for," Head Coach Tim Tadlock said.

