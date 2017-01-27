VIDEO: Thief caught on camera stealing from vehicle

Lubbock police are searching for a person caught on camera stealing from a vehicle.

This was back on Dec. 14, 2016 in the 5700 block of 40th Street.

You can see the thief open the hood of a pickup and take something before riding off.

The motorcyclist was seen driving a yellow or white Suzuki, wearing chaps and a helmet with a skull on the back.

Please call Crime Line at 741-1000 if you have any information.

