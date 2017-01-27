LFR puts out NW Lubbock car fire - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LFR puts out NW Lubbock car fire

Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock Fire Rescue put out a car fire in northwest Lubbock on Friday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex at Belmont Avenue and the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

The fire was extinguished quickly and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly