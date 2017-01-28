Hoop Madness Scores: 1/27

We've got high school basketball scores and highlights from across the South Plains.
GIRLS
Lubbock Cooper 77
Abilene Cooper 49
Abilene Christian 16
All Saints 72
Cotton Center 49
Amherst 37
Seminole 34
Brownfield 47
Sweetwater 36
Brownwood 52
Tulia 47
Childress 35
Monterey 54
Coronado 51
Abernathy 70
Crosbyton 42
Lamesa 45
Denver City 51
Idalou 51
Dimmitt 33
Hale Center 13
Farwell 91
Odessa 31
Frenship 45
O'Donnell 65
Grady 25
Haskell 68
Hawley 36
Spur 54
Jayton 52
Lubbock High 58
Lake View 41
Estacado 45
Levelland 76
Friona 28
Littlefield 60
Bovina 20
Lockney 59
Klondike 62
Loop 6
Ropes 54
Meadow 16
Tahoka 54
Morton 38
Slaton 48
Muleshoe 51
Silverton 30
Nazareth 69
Ralls 47
New Deal 60
Valley 41
Paducah 45
Lorenzo 51
Petersburg 23
Amarillo 61
Plainview 34
Floydada 40
Post 53
Shallowater 44
Roosevelt 51
Dawson 32
Sands 31
Smyer 52
Seagraves 70
Kress 19
SpringLake-Earth 49
Olton 32
Sudan 55
Plains 35
Sundown 68
Lubbock Christian 36
Trinity Christian 59
Whiteface 27
Whitharral 56
Wellman-Union 60
Wilson 41
BOYS
Lubbock Cooper 50
Abilene Cooper 62
Abilene Christian 58
All Saints 63
Cotton Center 22
Amherst 61
Seminole 51
Brownfield 48
Monterey 56
Coronado 82
Abernathy 52
Crosbyton 27
Lamesa 74
Denver City 54
Idalou 40
Dimmitt 47
Hale Center 34
Farwell 62
Odessa 47
Frenship 62
O'Donnell 42
Grady 79
Spur 22
Jayton 62
Lubbock High 58
Lake View 55
Hart 72
Lazbuddie 43
Estacado 67
Levelland 52
Friona 31
Littlefield 78
Bovina 61
Lockney 72
Ropes 43
Meadow 52
Tahoka 56
Morton 58
Slaton 56
Muleshoe 64
Silverton 8
Nazareth 83
Ralls 12
New Deal 65
Southland 35
New Home 108
Valley 46
Paducah 45
Lorenzo 49
Petersburg 43
Amarillo 67
Plainview 61
Floydada 33
Post 40
Shallowater 82
Roosevelt 31
Dawson 45
Sands 30
Smyer 33
Seagraves 36
Kress 43
SpringLake-Earth 73
Plains 49
Sundown 57
Lubbock Christian 51
Trinity Christian 55
Whiteface 71
Whitharral 64
Wellman-Union 77
Wilson 34
Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.