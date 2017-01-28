Hoop Madness Scores: 1/27 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Scores: 1/27

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
We've got high school basketball scores and highlights from across the South Plains.

GIRLS

Lubbock Cooper 77
Abilene Cooper 49

Abilene Christian 16
All Saints 72

Cotton Center 49
Amherst 37

Seminole 34
Brownfield 47

Sweetwater 36
Brownwood 52

Tulia 47
Childress 35

Monterey 54
Coronado 51

Abernathy 70
Crosbyton 42

Lamesa 45
Denver City 51

Idalou 51
Dimmitt 33

Hale Center 13
Farwell 91

Odessa 31
Frenship 45

O'Donnell 65
Grady 25

Haskell 68
Hawley 36

Spur 54
Jayton 52

Lubbock High 58
Lake View 41

Estacado 45
Levelland 76

Friona 28
Littlefield 60

Bovina 20
Lockney 59

Klondike 62
Loop 6

Ropes 54
Meadow 16

Tahoka 54
Morton 38

Slaton 48
Muleshoe 51

Silverton 30
Nazareth 69

Ralls 47
New Deal 60

Valley 41
Paducah 45

Lorenzo 51
Petersburg 23

Amarillo 61
Plainview 34

Floydada 40
Post 53

Shallowater 44
Roosevelt 51

Dawson 32
Sands 31

Smyer 52
Seagraves 70

Kress 19
SpringLake-Earth 49

Olton 32
Sudan 55

Plains 35
Sundown 68

Lubbock Christian 36
Trinity Christian 59

Whiteface 27
Whitharral 56

Wellman-Union 60
Wilson 41

BOYS

Lubbock Cooper 50
Abilene Cooper 62

Abilene Christian 58
All Saints 63

Cotton Center 22
Amherst 61

Seminole 51
Brownfield 48

Monterey 56
Coronado 82

Abernathy 52
Crosbyton 27

Lamesa 74
Denver City 54

Idalou 40
Dimmitt 47

Hale Center 34
Farwell 62

Odessa 47
Frenship 62

O'Donnell 42
Grady 79

Spur 22
Jayton 62

Lubbock High 58
Lake View 55

Hart 72
Lazbuddie 43

Estacado 67
Levelland 52

Friona 31
Littlefield 78

Bovina 61
Lockney 72

Ropes 43
Meadow 52

Tahoka 56
Morton 58

Slaton 56
Muleshoe 64

Silverton 8
Nazareth 83

Ralls 12
New Deal 65

Southland 35
New Home 108

Valley 46
Paducah 45

Lorenzo 49
Petersburg 43

Amarillo 67
Plainview 61

Floydada 33
Post 40

Shallowater 82
Roosevelt 31

Dawson 45
Sands 30

Smyer 33
Seagraves 36

Kress 43
SpringLake-Earth 73

Plains 49
Sundown 57

Lubbock Christian 51
Trinity Christian 55

Whiteface 71
Whitharral 64

Wellman-Union 77
Wilson 34

