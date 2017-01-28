Hoop Madness Scores: 1/27

We've got high school basketball scores and highlights from across the South Plains.

GIRLS

Lubbock Cooper 77

Abilene Cooper 49

Abilene Christian 16

All Saints 72

Cotton Center 49

Amherst 37

Seminole 34

Brownfield 47

Sweetwater 36

Brownwood 52

Tulia 47

Childress 35

Monterey 54

Coronado 51

Abernathy 70

Crosbyton 42

Lamesa 45

Denver City 51

Idalou 51

Dimmitt 33

Hale Center 13

Farwell 91

Odessa 31

Frenship 45

O'Donnell 65

Grady 25

Haskell 68

Hawley 36

Spur 54

Jayton 52

Lubbock High 58

Lake View 41

Estacado 45

Levelland 76

Friona 28

Littlefield 60

Bovina 20

Lockney 59

Klondike 62

Loop 6

Ropes 54

Meadow 16

Tahoka 54

Morton 38

Slaton 48

Muleshoe 51

Silverton 30

Nazareth 69

Ralls 47

New Deal 60

Valley 41

Paducah 45

Lorenzo 51

Petersburg 23

Amarillo 61

Plainview 34

Floydada 40

Post 53

Shallowater 44

Roosevelt 51

Dawson 32

Sands 31

Smyer 52

Seagraves 70

Kress 19

SpringLake-Earth 49

Olton 32

Sudan 55

Plains 35

Sundown 68

Lubbock Christian 36

Trinity Christian 59

Whiteface 27

Whitharral 56

Wellman-Union 60

Wilson 41

BOYS

Lubbock Cooper 50

Abilene Cooper 62

Abilene Christian 58

All Saints 63

Cotton Center 22

Amherst 61

Seminole 51

Brownfield 48

Monterey 56

Coronado 82

Abernathy 52

Crosbyton 27

Lamesa 74

Denver City 54

Idalou 40

Dimmitt 47

Hale Center 34

Farwell 62

Odessa 47

Frenship 62

O'Donnell 42

Grady 79

Spur 22

Jayton 62

Lubbock High 58

Lake View 55

Hart 72

Lazbuddie 43

Estacado 67

Levelland 52

Friona 31

Littlefield 78

Bovina 61

Lockney 72

Ropes 43

Meadow 52

Tahoka 56

Morton 58

Slaton 56

Muleshoe 64

Silverton 8

Nazareth 83

Ralls 12

New Deal 65

Southland 35

New Home 108

Valley 46

Paducah 45

Lorenzo 49

Petersburg 43

Amarillo 67

Plainview 61

Floydada 33

Post 40

Shallowater 82

Roosevelt 31

Dawson 45

Sands 30

Smyer 33

Seagraves 36

Kress 43

SpringLake-Earth 73

Plains 49

Sundown 57

Lubbock Christian 51

Trinity Christian 55

Whiteface 71

Whitharral 64

Wellman-Union 77

Wilson 34

