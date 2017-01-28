LPD: Vehicle found on fire at Sonic Drive-In

Firemen worked to put out the fire of a fully engulfed vehicle this morning.

EMS, Lubbock Police and Lubbock Fire Rescue were called to the scene after multiple 911 calls reported a car on fire at 4401 4th Street, at the Sonic Drive-In.

The calls came in about 5:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.

According to LPD no suspects and no witnesses were on scene.

Police are working to determine who the owner of the vehicle is.

If you have information you are asked to call Crimeline at 741-1000.



