LPD: Vehicle found on fire at Sonic Drive-In

An active shooter in Dallas has shot a Dallas Fire and Rescue paramedic. Police have a house surrounded.
Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.
Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.
The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado struck the Cumby area Saturday night, bringing the total of weekend storms to seven.
Thousands of people across the country are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in protest of his environmental policies.
