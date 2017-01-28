Lubbock police searching for suspects in Picantes robbery

Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.
Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.
Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.
Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.
Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.
The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado struck the Cumby area Saturday night, bringing the total of weekend storms to seven.
The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado struck the Cumby area Saturday night, bringing the total of weekend storms to seven.
President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.
President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.