Lubbock police searching for suspects in Picantes robbery

Lubbock police are asking for public help after identifying two out of three suspects involved in the robbery of Picantes restaurant on Friday, Jan. 27.

Police have identified 35-year-old Joseph Gonzales, Jr. and 25-year-old Phillip Marcelino Velazquez as suspects, both considered armed and dangerous.

Gonzales is described as a Hispanic Male, born Oct. 24, 1981, 5'08", 190 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Velazquez is described as a Hispanic Male, born Apr. 15, 1991, 5'09", 145 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Both are wanted for aggravated robbery.

Police say three suspects entered the restaurant at approximately 8:40 p.m. Friday. One of the suspects displayed a handgun and told everybody to get on the ground while demanding money and personal property. After taking items from the restaurant, the employees and patrons, the three suspects fled the scene.

Police have provided photos of two of the suspects. The third was completely covered with a hoodie.

If you have any information about this incident, police ask that you contact Crime Line at 741-1000.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.