Red Raider mid-term enrollee kicked off of team

KCBD News Channel 11 Sports has confirmed that Texas Tech freshman wide receiver Bronson Boyd, will no longer be a part of the program.

“I can confirm he is no longer on the team,” Texas Tech senior associate athletic director Robert Giovanetti said.

Boyd was one of 12 newcomers to the Texas Tech football program, who started classes in the spring semester on Jan. 19th.

Boyd, 6-foot-2 wide receiver out of Arlington Oakridge was a 3-star recruit according to scout.com.

When Texas Tech Athletics officially announces why Boyd was dismissed, we will be the first to let you know.

