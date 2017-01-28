Red Raiders top LSU 77-64, in Big 12/SEC Challenge

The Red Raider basketball team got back in the win column, after topping the LSU Tigers 77-64.

Texas Tech shot (10-15) from 3-point range in the first half, and lead the Tigers by 21-points at one point in the second half.

Zach Smith lead the way for the Red Raiders with 25-points, and 8 rebounds. While Ross and Stevenson, had 15-points apiece in the game.

This win over LSU is the first win for Texas Tech over the Tigers, since 1959.

The Red Raiders will be back in action on Wednesday, when they hit the road to take on the Texas Longhorns.

KCBD News Channel 11 Sports has confirmed that Texas Tech freshman wide receiver Bronson Boyd, will no longer be a part of the program.