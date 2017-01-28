Lady Raiders fall to Kansas, 66-60

The Lady Raiders drop their 4th consecutive game after falling to Kansas by a final of 66-60.
The Lady Jayhawks got out to an early lead, and the Lady Raiders wouldn’t be able to recover from it.
Jada Terry and Ivonne Cook-Taylor, had 14-points apiece in the contest.
This win for Kansas marked their first win in Big XII play, while the Lady Raiders still look for their first road win of the season.
With this loss to Kansas, the Lady Raiders are now (11-9, 3-6) on the season.
They will be back in action on Wednesday, when they host Kansas State.
