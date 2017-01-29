Fire Marshal: Deadly fire caused by smoking in the presence of o - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Fire Marshal: Deadly fire caused by smoking in the presence of oxygen

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Five people have been displaced and one woman died after a fire started in a duplex in the 500 block of 42nd Street around 8 a.m. Sunday.

When firefighters arrived, they found one person who got out of the duplex but there were reports of another person still inside. When firefighters went in, they found 67-year-old Cindy Tipton in a back room. She needed CPR and was taken to University Medical Center where she died.

The A-side of the duplex was damaged by fire and smoke, and side B had some minor smoke damage.

The Red Cross was called to assist.

The Fire Marshal's Office says the cause of the fire was smoking in the presence of oxygen.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

