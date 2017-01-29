Warm, dry, windy weather ahead

High pressure should keep us mild and dry the next few days. Wind speeds start to pick up a bit, but nothing too bad.

Temperatures trend well above normal Monday and Tuesday. No record high temperatures expected, but readings will average 15 to 20 degrees above normal both days.

Elevated grass fire dangers exist Monday afternoon, but probably not enough for Red Flag Warnings or Fire Watches. The combination of gusty winds, warm temperatures and very low humidity will create some fire dangers for a few hours during the afternoon.

I would expect the same threat Tuesday afternoon with a slightly higher fire risk due to warmer temperatures than we are expecting Monday.

Dry weather expected for the next five days. A pattern change takes place next weekend.

Models are showing a slight increase in precipitation chances Saturday. Models are showing a slight chance of showers Saturday. It should be rain most areas, but a mix is possible Saturday morning depending on how cold we get.

Precipitation chances running 15 to 20 percent at the moment.

All things considered, this will be a very quiet week with above normal temperatures 75 to 80 percent of our forecast period. Next Saturday appears to be our only below normal temperature day in our 7-day forecast period.

