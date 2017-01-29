Texas Tech students holding 'No Bans, No Walls' protest, Jan. 31 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Texas Tech students holding 'No Bans, No Walls' protest, Jan. 31

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A local group is putting together a peaceful protest of President Trump's travel ban.

It's planned for Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tim Cole Memorial Park.

It's spearheaded by Texas Tech students.

They're still working to hash out the details of their "No Bans, No Walls" protest.

They sent us this statement on Sunday:

We are asking for all Americans and non-citizens to attend in solidarity against the random ban of the people of 7 nations. This is not about religions, this is not about political opinions. This is about basic human rights and having each other's backs at difficult times. This is one of those times for one of the most important part of our community, especially in Lubbock, and specifically at Texas Tech University. Many graduate students and their families are directly impacted by this. One of my friends' mother's visa appointment was just cancelled because of this Executive Order. She was going to come to the USA to see her daughter graduate in May. We are standing up against this brutal atrocity of the Trump Administration.

FACEBOOK: No Bans, No Walls Protest and March

