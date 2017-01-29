TTU President Schovanec issues statement on travel ban

Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec issued a statement about the ban on Sunday, addressing the concerns of more than 3,000 students, faculty and staff from over 100 countries who are part of the Red Raider family.

"Because of possible difficulty in re-entering the United States, Texas Tech University is recommending that any students, faculty or staff members who hold a passport from the seven countries...to avoid any international travel."

"Each is a valued and welcomed member of our university and community. They contribute to our mission of education and research, our academic stature, and cultural diversity."

Schovanec said the Office of International Affairs will monitor the situation for further developments.

