Motorcycle rider dies, passenger seriously injured in Sunday night crash

One person has died and another person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on North University and Clovis Road.

Police say a pickup was northbound on University Ave. and the motorcycle was southbound. The pickup was turning left onto Clovis Road when the motorcycle collided with the side of the truck.

A man and woman who were on the motorcycle were both transported by EMS with serious injuries. The driver, 52-year-old Michael Vaughn Williams passed away from his injuries at 11 p.m. Sunday. The passenger, Angela Friar, is still in the hospital with serious injuries, according to officials with the Lubbock Police Department.

The driver of the pickup, 20-year-old Joshua Paterson, was not injured and his two passengers had minor to moderate injuries.

According to police, it appears the pickup truck failed to yield the right of way to the motorcycle. The pickup truck driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

This is an ongoing investigation and the findings will be presented to a grand jury if charges are filed.

