Hoop Madness Team of Week: New Home Leopards

The New Home Leopards are the Hoop Madness Team of the Week.
They beat State ranked Meadow and Ropes on the road and then scored 108 at home over Southland. Ranked 5th in the State in Class 1A, New Home is 25-2 overall.
