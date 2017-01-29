Lubbock residents gather to write letters as part of the 10/100 movement

It was a movement that attracted followers from around the globe last weekend, including here Lubbock.

And on Sunday, the Women's March on Washington movement continued here at home. The group's goal is to accomplish 10 separate actions during President Trump's first 100 days in office.

The march last weekend was their first. On Sunday, hundreds gathered at the First Unitarian Unversalist Church to write letters to congressional leaders and senators in hopes of motivating change. Many focused on Saturday's executive action by President Trump.

Organizers and participants at the event say it is not limited to Democrats or Republicans. Instead, they say it is a movement any person of any age, race, or religion can take part in.

Even someone as young as Kareem Khater, who chose to write to Senator John Cornyn.

"Only one percent of the American population are Muslim. That might not seem much, but that is still about 3 million people. If you've ever been to the city of Lubbock, Texas, you would know that there is about 250,000 people in it...that is 12 Lubbock's in the Muslim population," Khater wrote.

As well as Texas Tech students like Sean Leder, writing to Senator Ted Cruz.

"Sir, if you do not do everything in your power, either through voting, or political pressure, to 1. stop the building of a border wall, which will hurt the Texas and U.S. economy. Remove Steve Bannon from the National Security Council, which weakens the U.S. military. 3. end Trump's executive order to ban Muslims. 4. Put Trump's holdings in a blind trust.....then I, as your constituent, will never be able to vote for your again," Leder wrote.

And Dr. Mohamad Al-Rahawan, an immigrant from Syria, whose family all wrote letters on Sunday. In addition to the letters, Al-Rahawan says there is one thing he wishes he could tell President Trump.

"Humanity is a single race. We all live on this earth together. As a Syrian-American, the current and un-folding policies affect me directly. And sometimes i get worried about the future of myself and my kids in this beautiful country," Al-Rahawan said.

But, Al-Rahawan says he's thankful he and his family call west Texas home.

"Being here has been rewarding because I've seen so many good people reaching with open arms to greet us, and welcome us here, to Lubbock. I've found so many good neighbors and friends that really reached out to us in the moments of distress and uncertainty, reassuring us that home is home....and we have friends here in Lubbock," Al-Rahawan says.

