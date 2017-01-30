2017 Red Raider Baseball single game tickets on sale now - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

2017 Red Raider Baseball single game tickets on sale now

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Single-game tickets for the 2017 Red Raider Baseball season are now on sale. This includes tickets for the TCU series games in April. To purchase tickets, click here.

BASEBALL INDIVIDUAL GAMES AT TTU:

NEW MEXICO STATE

Event Date: Tue, Feb-21-2017
Event Time: 2 pm

CALIFORNIA

Event Date: Fri, Feb-24-2017
Event Time: 2 pm

CALIFORNIA

Event Date: Sat, Feb-25-2017
Event Time: Noon

CALIFORNIA

Event Date: Sun, Feb-26-2017
Event Time: 1 pm

NEW MEXICO

Event Date: Tue, Feb-28-2017
Event Time: 2 pm

ARIZONA

Event Date: Tue, Mar-7-2017
Event Time: 6:30 pm

UTSA

Event Date: Fri, Mar-10-2017
Event Time: 6:30 pm

UTSA

Event Date: Sat, Mar-11-2017
Event Time: 2 pm

UTSA

Event Date: Sun, Mar-12-2017
Event Time: 1 pm

UNLV

Event Date: Tue, Mar-21-2017
Event Time: 6:30 pm

UNLV

Event Date: Wed, Mar-22-2017
Event Time: Noon

TEXAS SOUTHERN

Event Date: Tue, Mar-28-2017
Event Time: 6:30 pm

TEXAS SOUTHERN

Event Date: Wed, Mar-29-2017
Event Time: 2 pm

BAYLOR

Event Date: Fri, Apr-7-2017
Event Time: 6:30 pm

BAYLOR

Event Date: Sat, Apr-8-2017
Event Time: 2 pm

BAYLOREvent Date: Sun, Apr-9-2017
Event Time: 2 pm

NEW MEXICO

Event Date: Tue, Apr-11-2017
Event Time: 6:30 pm

OKLAHOMA STATE

Event Date: Fri, Apr-21-2017
Event Time: 6:30 pm

OKLAHOMA STATE

Event Date: Sat, Apr-22-2017
Event Time: 2 pm

OKLAHOMA STATE

Event Date: Sun, Apr-23-2017
Event Time: 2 pm

TCU

Event Date: Fri, Apr-28-2017
Event Time: 6:30 pm

TCU

Event Date: Sat, Apr-29-2017
Event Time: 2 pm

TCU

Event Date: Sun, Apr-30-2017
Event Time: 2 pm

KANSAS

Event Date: Thu, May-18-2017
Event Time: 6:30 pm

KANSAS

Event Date: Fri, May-19-2017
Event Time: 6:30 pm

KANSAS

Event Date: Sat, May-20-2017
Event Time: 2 pm

