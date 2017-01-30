New State hoop rankings released

The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) released the new State Basketball rankings Monday morning.

Here's a rundown of our Area Teams that are State ranked:

Girls

5A: Monterey #25

4A: Levelland #7, Denver City #13

3A: Littlefield #19

2A: Sundown #15, Abernathy #16, Farwell #22

1A: Nazareth #1, Hermleigh #3, Spur #6, Ropes #8, Ira #10, Klondike #16, O'Donnell #17, Lorenzo #23

TAPPS 4A: Trinity Christian #2

TAPPS 2A: Plainview Christian #9

Boys

5A: Coronado #4

4A: Lamesa #11, Seminole #19, Levelland #22, Estacado #24, Brownfield #25

3A: Littlefield #10

2A: New Deal #12, Farwell #23

1A: Nazareth #4, New Home #5, Borden County #9, Jayton #12, Valley #19, Meadow #21, Ropes #25

TAPPS 4A: Trinity Christian #1, Lubbock Christian #9

TAPPS 2A: All Saints #5

